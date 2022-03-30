Lizzo Announces ‘Yitty’ Shapewear Brand: ‘For Every Damn Body’

All the “Rumors” are true — Lizzo is launching her own shapewear brand.

The star took to Instagram on Wednesday (Mar. 30) to announce that her shapewear company, Yitty, will be arriving soon, though no official release date has been confirmed. “This is a dream 5 years in the making,” Lizzo captioned a photo of her booty rocking a mesh, white undergarment with the word “Yitty” painted on her upper thigh. “Introducing @YITTY: Shapewear you can wear Underwear, Overwear, Anywhere. For Every Damn Body. 6X to Xs. Are you ready for the YITTY LIBERATION?”

The new company is no surprise move for Lizzo, who famously celebrates how beautiful all body shapes, sizes and colors are. The announcement comes fresh off the release of her brand new Prime Video show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which will follows the Grammy winner on her hunt for backup dancers to join her on her upcoming tour.

Explore Explore Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In her cover interview with People earlier this month, the “Truth Hurts” singer talked about trying to creating a new beauty standard by embracing her figure, but is also over people discussing her size. “I know I’m fat. It doesn’t bother me. I like being fat, and I’m beautiful and I’m healthy. So can we move on?” she said.

“I think I have a really hot body! I’m a body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day,” she continued. “It may not be one person’s ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard. And what I’m doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard.”