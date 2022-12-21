×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Lizzo Shows Off Her New ‘Wolf Cut’ on TikTok

Lizzo took to TikTok to show off her new hairstyle, a wolf cut featuring shaggy, wavy layers and bangs.

Lizzo
Lizzo AB+DM

Lizzo, fresh off of her appearance as musical guest on SNL last weekend, has a fresh new look.

She took to TikTok on Tuesday (Dec. 20) to show off her new hairstyle, a wolf cut featuring shaggy, wavy layers and bangs.

“are we loving the wolf cut ???” she asked her followers on the post, which had reached 3.9 million views at press time.

Related

Snoop Dogg

From Snoop Dogg to Lizzo, Which Musician Should Be in Charge of Twitter? Vote!

In the video, Lizzo mouths a Blair Waldorf line from the original Gossip Girl series: “Some people are simply better than others.”

Her cute new hairstyle can also be seen in a second clip, in which the singer applied lipstick and showed off her outfit, a T-shirt dress with cut-outs. “I’m posting a lot today so beware,” she wrote.

“Obsessed w how cute I was yesterday,” she added in an Instagram glimpse at herself in the mirror.

See Lizzo’s new hairstyle below and on her TikTok.

@lizzo

are we loving the wolf cut ???

♬ original sound – the main it girl

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad