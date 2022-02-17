Lizzo Searches for Dancers ‘That Look Like Me’ in Emotional ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ Trailer

“It’s a battle of the big girls!” Lizzo‘s previously announced reality competition show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls finally has a release date and trailer. Amazon announced Thursday (Feb. 17) that the program will drop on Prime Video March 25.

“Girls that look like me don’t get representation,” the “Rumors” vocalist says in the trailer for the show, which will follow the star on her hunt for backup dancers to join her on her upcoming tour. “Time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself.”

The trailer boasts a series full of moments that are both unapologetically self-confident and vulnerable between Lizzo and her cast of performers who defy the world’s white, skinny and Eurocentric standards of beauty. “It’s hard to love yourself in a world that doesn’t love you back,” the 33-year-old pop star says through tears in a particularly raw moment. As emotional as the teaser makes Watch Out for the Big Grrrls seem, the series also appears to be cutthroat. “You might not make it into the show,” the three-time Grammy winner warns her contestants at one point.

Lizzo shared the trailer to her social media accounts and called the show “the greatest moment of my career yet.” In her Instagram post, she also noted, “Y’all know how hard it’s been finding dancers that look like me. But if I gotta get a TV show to get the world to see the value in us big grrrls B—H IMMA DO IT.”

Directed by Nneka Onuorah, Lizzo’s vibrant eight-episode show — which was first announced in March 2021 — will feature choreographers Tanisha Scott, Chawnta’ Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley and Grace Holden, along with a guest appearance from SZA.

Watch the full Watch Out for the Big Grrrls trailer and see Lizzo’s below.