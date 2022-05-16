Selena Gomez Did the ‘About Damn Time’ Dance Backstage at ‘SNL’ and Now Lizzo Wants a Collab

Lizzo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Pay attention, everyone: You might just be witnessing the beginnings of what could someday become one of the most iconic pop music collaborations in history. While reacting to a video Selena Gomez posted of herself doing the viral TikTok dance to Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” behind the scenes at Saturday Night Live, which Gomez hosted Saturday (May 14), Lizzo asked the “Lose You to Love Me” singer point blank if she wanted to work on something together.

After Lizzo took Gomez’s original TikTok and superimposed herself dancing over it — making it look as though the two musicians were doing the trendy “About Damn Time” dance side by side — she left just one very simple, potentially fateful word in her caption. “Collab?” she wrote to the former Wizards of Waverly Place star.

The “Rumors” singer’s video also shows her pretending to look behind her and giggle at Gomez, who messes up one of the “About Damn Time” dance moves on account of how tall the hat she’s wearing as part of her SNL Bratz doll sketch costume was. “How was snl?” Gomez wrote in her caption. “Iconic and I tried to be cool.”

The TikTok account for the Only Murders in the Building star’s makeup brand, Rare Beauty, quickly had something to say about a potential project between the two. “Now this…this is a duo,” read a message left by the business on Lizzo’s TikTok. Shortly after, Gomez herself responded with a resounding affirmative. “YES YES YES,” she commented on Lizzo’s TikTok in all caps.

Meanwhile, Lizzo is enjoying a surge in the “About Damn Time” chart success for the second week in a row, with some help from the many people (including Selena) who love doing the song’s dance choreographed by Jaeden Gomez. The track jumped up from last week’s No. 19 ranking to No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. The week before that, it was at No. 60.

See Lizzo’s TikTok dance duet and proposal and Selena Gomez’s response while we await their collab: