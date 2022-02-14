Lizzo Is Ready to Redefine Love for Valentine’s Day: ‘I’m Praying You Attract the Love You Deserve’

Lizzo is here with a Valentine’s Day PSA: Love comes in many forms.

On Monday (Feb. 14), the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker took to Instagram to send a message to her nearly 12 million followers about not trying to put love in a heart-shaped box. Along with her message about love of all kinds, Lizzo shared a carousel of three portraits in which she wears a crown of pink roses and shows off a fresh face full of freckles.

“When you think of love, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Is it romance? Flowers & candy?” Lizzo asks in her IG caption. “I’ve come a long way in redefining love. I think of compassion for others, talking on the phone w friends and laughing all night, looking in the mirror & dancing for myself. Love is a precious element, like gold. Unbreakable and unconditional.

Explore Explore Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Redefine what being in love feels and looks like,” she continues. “Help a stranger, call a friend, hype yourself up. I’m praying you attract the love you deserve. Happy valentimes y’all.”

This is hardly the first time Lizzo has spoken out about self-love and all other kinds of love. Back in December 2020, the Grammy-winning artist posted a video in which she urges her fans to embrace their bodies and all their supposed imperfections.

“Your body is perfectly yours, even if it ain’t perfect to anybody else,” she narrated the clip over soothing flute music. “If you only knew the complexities your body possesses, you would be so proud of it. I’m so proud of you for making it this far in a society that gives us a head-start into self-loathing, that hands us a dysmorphic mirror and leaves us desperate to catch up with who we think we should be. I’ve spent so much time in this body and I am no different than you — still struggling to find balance, still trying to mend my relationship with food, my anxiety, my back fat. It gets easier. I’ve spent my hardest days trying to love me.”

See Lizzo’s latest message of empowerment below: