Lizzo Shares #Vizzo Video After Seeing BTS’ V Dancing to ‘About Damn Time’

Lizzo attends Prime Video’s "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" official FYC screening and Q&A at DGA Theater Complex on June 3, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Lizzo can’t get enough of BTS‘ new video blog, which features Kim Taehyung, aka V, showing some love to her single “About Damn Time.”

“Wait… is this real? Is V really dancing to about damn time?!?” Lizzo asked Saturday (July 9) on Twitter, where she posted a clip of herself side-by-side with a clip of V, with both artists showing off the same moves while jamming to “About Damn Time.” In another tweet, she simply wrote, “#VIZZO.”

The clip of V comes from a fun “BTS VLOG” uploaded to YouTube this weekend, just in time for this year’s ARMY Day, the celebration of the ninth anniversary of BTS’ dedicated fanbase. The video blog highlights a day in the life of V as he’s driving around.

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo’s latest single, dropped in April. The song topped Billboard‘s Hot R&B Songs chart for a week in May, and it also peaked at No. 3 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart.

In BTS news, last month the group shared that they plan to take a break from group activities so they can all have time to work on personal endeavors. In a statement to Billboard, a spokesperson clarified: “To be clear, they are not on hiatus, but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats.”

Check out Lizzo’s cute clip with V, and watch the the new video blog on BTS’ YouTube channel below.