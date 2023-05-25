Lizzo Pays Tribute to Tina Turner With Performance of ‘Proud Mary’: ‘We Lost an Icon’

Lizzo is making sure Tina Turner‘s legacy keeps on rolling. Following the news that the rock n’ roll icon had died Wednesday (May 24), the “About Damn Time” singer carved out time in her concert that night to commemorate Turner’s impact and perform “Proud Mary” in her honor.

“Today we lost an icon,” a visibly emotional Lizzo told her crowd at Footprint Center in Phoenix. “I haven’t allowed myself to be sad, I haven’t allowed myself to cry. I don’t want to right now, because I’d much rather celebrate.”

“As a Black girl with a rock band, I wouldn’t exist if there was not the queen of rock n’ roll,” she continued in the clips posted to her Instagram. She then passionately reminded everyone, “There would be no rock n’ roll without Tina Turner!”

Wearing a sparkly Turner-esque leotard and skirt, the Yitty founder then kicked off a performance of “Proud Mary” just like the late legend used to. “We gonna take it nice and easy right now,” Lizzo said, her band starting to play the 1970 smash’s iconic intro.

When the song jumped into high gear, Lizzo ripped off her skirt and strutted around stage, channeling Turner’s famous high-energy performances.

Turner’s passing was announced Wednesday with a statement posted by her team to her official social media accounts. Since then, an outpouring of artists have shared remembrances of the 83-year-old star, including Beyoncé and Mick Jagger.

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” wrote Bey in a message on her website. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion.”

“I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner,” said Jagger in an Instagram post. “She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

See Lizzo’s tribute to Tina Turner below: