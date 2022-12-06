Lizzo Is Officially a ‘Viral Sensation’ as TikTok’s Top Artist of the Year in U.S.

Consider Lizzo the undisputed queen of TikTok. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), the social media platform revealed in its year-end report that the singer held the title for most video views of the year.

“Viral sensation,” Lizzo put it simply when retweeting a report of the news. The Grammy winner was followed in Nos. 2 through 5 by Bella Poarch, Bad Bunny, Charlie Puth and Doja Cat, while Selena Gomez, Nessa Barrett, Yung Gravy, Billie Eilish and Meghan Trainor rounded out the top 10.

Additionally, Lizzo’s choreography for “About Damn Time” ultimately landed at No. 7 on the list of TikTok’s most viral moments of the year.

The popular app also helped many a newcomer break through this year and released its countdown of the top 10 rising artists of the year and their hit songs, including Ice Spice (“Munch [Feelin’ U]”), JVKE (“Golden Hour”), GloRilla (“F.N.F.”) and Benson Boone (“Stars”). TikTok also played a major role in Steve Lacy earning his first No. 1 with “Bad Habit,” the initial explosion of Latto’s “Big Energy,” Omar Apollo landing his first-ever Hot 100 hit with “Evergreen,” and Muni Long bounding into the top 20 with “Hrs and Hrs.”

In other Lizzo-related news, the singer released her yuletide cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Someday at Christmas” exclusively on Amazon Music in recent weeks — which so far has cracked the Hot 100 at No. 94 (chart dated Dec. 10) — and opened up in a new interview about the racism she’s experienced within the pop music industry.

Read Lizzo’s reaction to her latest TikTok achievement below.