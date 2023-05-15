Lizzo Jams Out With Lisa & Bart in ‘Dream Come True’ ‘Simpsons’ Cameo: Watch

Lizzo is feeling good as h-ll about her Simpsons debut. The 35-year-old hitmaker teased her first ever cameo on the iconic TV cartoon Sunday (May 14), sharing a preview video of the jam session she enjoys with Lisa and Bart Simpson in the upcoming episode.

In the clip, a Simpson-ified Lizzo — wearing one of her trademark Yitty athleisure sets — appears to record voiceovers with Homer Simpson for an animated project directed by Lisa and Bart. When instructed to slap Homer for a sound effect, she tells Bart, “Seems a bit excessive to me, but hey, you’re the kid.”

To make her feel more comfortable, Bart takes on the task of repeatedly slapping his dad himself. “This beat is fire,” Lizzo then declares, dancing along to the rhythm of Bart’s smacks. “Yo, Lisa. How ’bout I get Sasha Flute, you get your saxo-mo-phone, and we jam!”

“Every Icon has been on @thesimpsons — now I can add my name to the list!” the “About Damn Time” singer captioned the scene that she posted to her Instagram account. “Thank you to the whole team for making this a dream come true 💖 (yes I’m wearing @yitty and playing @sashabefluting ) !!!!”

According to IMDB, the episode is titled “Homer’s Adventure Through the Windshield Glass” and will air Sunday (May 21). She’s also set to voice a “happy little elf doll” in the episode that will mark the finale of The Simpsons season 34.

Lizzo also shared part of the sneak peek to her other Instagram account, which she runs on behalf of her flute — named Sasha Flute after Beyoncé’s alter ego, Sasha Fierce. “IM OFFICIALLY THE MOST FAMOUS FLUTE IN D WORLD,” wrote “Sasha” of the moment Lizzo and Lisa hammer out a funky melody on their flute and saxophone.

See Lizzo’s sneak peek at her upcoming Simpsons cameo below: