Lizzo Reacts to Fan Holding ‘I Chose You Over Taylor Swift’ Sign at Australia Concert

Lizzo showed some love to Taylor Swift during her tour opener in Australia on Friday (July 14).

While chatting up the audience at Perth’s RAC Arena, the “About Damn Time” singer spotted a concert-goer holding up a sign that read, “I Chose You Over Taylor Swift (Heart) Can I Get a Hug.” Before addressing the flattering message, Lizzo thanked fans for attending the performance.

“I’m going to start off be saying thank you for coming to my show,” the pop-rap star said. “I know tickets are expensive to everybody’s shows, so it means the world to me that you’re here.”

She added, “Taylor Swift is amazing as well. And you don’t have to choose, because I’m going to get you tickets to Taylor Swift! I’m just kidding.”

Lizzo then asked the crowd if Swift — who is currently touring North American stadiums on her The Eras Tour — had already toured in Australia.

“Did she already play? When does she come here? She’s not coming here?” Lizzo asked before joking, “How you choose me over Taylor?”

The singer-rapper then autographed the sign and commented, “I love TayTay too … there’s no competition here.”

In late June, Lizzo received backlash from Swifties after comments she made during an Instagram Live. “The most popular person of today ain’t even comparable to what Beyonce is doing,” Lizzo said.

Many of Swift’s fans believed her words were aimed at the pop superstar, who is currently dominating the Billboard charts with her re-recorded Speak Now album and breaking records with her Eras Tour.

Watch Lizzo react to the Taylor Swift sign at her Australia concert on Twitter here.