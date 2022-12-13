Lizzo Is Declining Any Flirty DMs, Is ‘Very Much in Love’ With Boyfriend Myke Wright

Lizzo is feeling “Good as Hell” in her relationship with comedian Myke Wright, and she shared all her sweet feelings about her beau in a new interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show.

Explore Explore Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

On romantic suitors trying to shoot their shot, the “About Damn Time” singer quipped, “Don’t waste your time, honey. I am very much in love with Myke.”

The Grammy winner and the actor met in 2016 on the set of their MTV show, Wonderland, though they didn’t become romantically linked until 2021. Lizzo noted, however, that the duo did have a bit of sexual tension back when they first met. “I had a lot of s— to do, and I still was very much in my ‘I feel un-loveable’ place, and I still was very much not where I wanted to be career-wise,” she explained. “Even if a person came around that I was googly gaga about, I had these wild defenses up that made it almost impossible for a true intimate relationship to occur.”

However, when “the time was right,” they got together. “We just recently were like, ‘Oh, we’re together. This is official,’” she said. “We’re not playing any games with each other anymore. We’re very much locked in.”

When Stern asked Lizzo if she’s planning on marrying Wright, she laughed and said, “There’s nobody else I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lizzo discussed her friendship with fellow superstar Adele. “She’s literally me in a different font, so it’s nice to have her,” she revealed. “I look up to her a lot. She’s done a lot, and she knows who she is, and she honors that with every album and she gives us piano ballads that go number one, which is just like so hard and rare to do. You just have to be like the rarest gem of all time to be able to do that — we need her. I am grateful for her.”

Watch below.