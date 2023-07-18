Lizzo Models T-Shirt With Boyfriend Myke Wright’s Face on It: ‘Im a Big Grrrl But He Can Take It’

Lizzo‘s fans know her well. In a recent TikTok, the 35-year-old hitmaker showed off a perfect custom gift from fans: a T-shirt with her boyfriend Myke Wright’s face on it.

Dancing along to Wright’s original song “Nights Like This,” Lizzo filmed herself modeling a black short-sleeve tee with the comedian/actor/musician’s face plastered in the center, framed in a heart. “I’m a big girl but he can take it,” the shirt reads, quoting a lyric from Lizzo’s Special track “Naked.”

The “About Damn Time” singer echoed the lyric in her caption, writing, “Im a big grrrl but he can take it.”

In a block of text at the top of the video, Lizzo revealed that the shirt was a gift from fans in Perth, Australia, where she played a show Friday (July 14) at the RAC Arena. “TO THE BANANA GRRRLS THAT MADE ME THIS SHIRT IN PERTH… THANK YOU,” she wrote.

The Yitty founder has been dating Wright since 2021, though they met back in 2016 while working on their MTV show Wonderland. She’s been open in interviews about their love story, telling Vanity Fair last year that “he’s the love of my life. We are life mates.”

A couple months ago, Lizzo even put an unofficial end to her public celebrity crush on Chris Evans, asking fans to stop bringing posters of the Captain America star’s face to shows, and to bring posters of Wright’s face instead. “Chris Evans is not my man,” she told her crowd at a show in May. “My man is [Myke Wright]. He fine as hell. I wanna see his fine a– face when I’m onstage.”

After the Grammy winner’s stop in Perth comes two back-to-back shows in Melbourne, the first of which was Monday (July 17). Fan videos from the night captured Lizzo tearing up while facing the crowd, an emotional moment the star later reacted to on Twitter, “I had a rough day… and y’all really made me feel loved. Thank you,” she wrote.

I had a rough day… and y’all really made me feel loved. Thank you 💖 https://t.co/jXjAmOamR5 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) July 18, 2023

See Lizzo’s TikTok below: