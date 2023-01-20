Lizzo Jams Out to SZA While Showing Off Cute Yitty Set

Lizzo is heading into the weekend feeling comfy and cute.

The “Good as Hell” singer took to Instagram on Friday (Jan. 20) to show off a white bra and underwear set from her Yitty shapewear line, posing at different angles to the tune of SZA’s Travis Scott collaboration, “Open Arms,” off her Billboard 200 chart topping album SOS.

“Been wanting to show more bellybutton lately,” Lizzo captioned the clip, in which she does, indeed, show her belly button.

It’s hardly the first time Lizzo has shown love for her longtime pal SZA. Earlier this month, the Grammy winner teased her Lizzo: Live in Concert special on HBO Max by posting a moment from the film, in which SZA joined her onstage to perform a remix of “Special.”

“My actual sister. I could cry thinking about you right now. Nothing could make special more special than you @sza [red heart emoji],” Lizzo captioned a clip from the performance, in which the two are seen in a loving embrace.

Meanwhile, over on Twitter on Friday (Jan. 20), Lizzo called out lawmakers who reject the concept of free will, likely in reference to the ongoing political debate surrounding abortion rights, gay marriage and transgender rights, among other human rights issues. “It’s wild how lawmakers think they doin the ‘will of god’ but God literally gave us free will.. so who tf do you think you are?” she tweeted.