Lizzo & SZA’s ‘Special’ Remix Has a Release Date

It’s about damn time! Months after Lizzo teased that “something special” with SZA was on the way, the “To Be Loved” singer finally provided fans with a clear confirmation and release date for their remix of “Special.”

“‘Special’ featuring SZA drops tomorrow,” Lizzo said in a video posted to her Instagram on Wednesday (Feb. 8). Naturally, fans were besides themselves in the comments, sharing excited wails of happiness. After all, the collaboration has been a long time in the making.

Lizzo hinted that she was getting to work on something with SZA back in November. “Something Special coming your way soon… 👀 @sza,” the four-time Grammy winner shared on Twitter, along with a video of her and SZA, with a snippet of the “Special” remix playing over the video.

As for SZA, she gushed over her relationship with Lizzo on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast and let it slip they were in the studio together having fun. “We just have so much fun together. And I feel like she gets me. She’s another person who has hella music tastes and doesn’t fit in anybody’s box of anything,” she said.

The “Kill Bill” singer continued, “She makes it seem like she doesn’t even care, like she just does whatever she wants. And I just love being with her, just as a friend and hanging out. So whenever she comes to a studio, I just feel like, ‘Let’s drop into some bullsh–.’”

See Lizzo’s announcement below.