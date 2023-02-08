×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Lizzo & SZA’s ‘Special’ Remix Has a Release Date

The "About Damn Time" singer teased the remix back in November.

Lizzo
Lizzo attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/GI for The Recording Academy

It’s about damn time! Months after Lizzo teased that “something special” with SZA was on the way, the “To Be Loved” singer finally provided fans with a clear confirmation and release date for their remix of “Special.”

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Lizzo

SZA

See latest videos, charts and news

“‘Special’ featuring SZA drops tomorrow,” Lizzo said in a video posted to her Instagram on Wednesday (Feb. 8). Naturally, fans were besides themselves in the comments, sharing excited wails of happiness. After all, the collaboration has been a long time in the making.

Related

John Legend

John Legend Talks Stripping His 'LEGEND' Songs 'Down to Their Essence' for New Piano Album

Lizzo hinted that she was getting to work on something with SZA back in November. “Something Special coming your way soon… 👀 @sza,” the four-time Grammy winner shared on Twitter, along with a video of her and SZA, with a snippet of the “Special” remix playing over the video.

Related

Lizzo, Grammy Awards

Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ Wins Record of the Year at 2023 Grammys

As for SZA, she gushed over her relationship with Lizzo on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast and let it slip they were in the studio together having fun. “We just have so much fun together. And I feel like she gets me. She’s another person who has hella music tastes and doesn’t fit in anybody’s box of anything,” she said.

The “Kill Bill” singer continued, “She makes it seem like she doesn’t even care, like she just does whatever she wants. And I just love being with her, just as a friend and hanging out. So whenever she comes to a studio, I just feel like, ‘Let’s drop into some bullsh–.’”

See Lizzo’s announcement below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad