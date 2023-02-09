×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Lizzo Drops ‘Special’ Remix With SZA

Lizzo initially hinted that she was working on something with SZA back in November.

Lizzo
Lizzo AB+DM

Pair two inspirational vocalists and what do you get? The ultimate remix of Lizzo‘s “Special” featuring SZA.

Lizzo, fresh off her record of the year Grammy, unveiled the updated version of her latest album’s title track on Thursday (Feb. 9), featuring a new opening verse from SZA. “Woke up this morning to somebody judging me / No surprise they judging me / Don’t know who I’m ‘sposed to be / I’m just actin’ up, I’m brash as f— / Never saying sorry / Found out in the end that I can only do it for me,” the singer croons in the first verse, before joining Lizzo in the chorus for angelic harmonies.

Lizzo hinted that she was getting to work on something with SZA back in November. “Something Special coming your way soon… 👀 @sza,” the four-time Grammy winner shared on Twitter, along with a video of her and SZA, with a snippet of the “Special” remix playing over the video.

Related

Cardi B

Cardi B Seemingly Steps Into Offset & J Prince Feud, Calls Out 'Big Lies'

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Lizzo

SZA

See latest videos, charts and news

The duo’s collaboration was also featured in Lizzo’s Live in Concert HBO Max special, in which they performed the track onstage in November 2022 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

“My actual sister. I could cry thinking about you right now. Nothing could make special more special than you @sza [red heart emoji],” Lizzo captioned a clip from the performance. “A gift to the world,” SZA tells her Grammy winning bestie onstage. “Thanks so much for even being my friend. I love you. You’re special.”

Listen to the new version of “Special,” featuring SZA, below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad