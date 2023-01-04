Lizzo Gushes Over SZA on Instagram: ‘My Actual Sister’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lizzo brought her Special tour to the comfort of her fans’ homes on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), when Lizzo: Live in Concert hit HBO Max.

The Sam Wrench-directed show, which was filmed in November 2022 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., features special guests like Cardi B, Missy Elliot and SZA. To celebrate the moment when SZA appeared onstage to perform a remix of “Special,” Lizzo took to Instagram to honor their friendship.

“My actual sister. I could cry thinking about you right now. Nothing could make special more special than you @sza [red heart emoji],” Lizzo captioned a clip from the performance, in which the two are seen in a loving embrace. “A gift to the world,” SZA tells her Grammy winning bestie onstage. “Thanks so much for even being my friend. I love you. You’re special.”

Watch the full performance, as well as the rest of the show, in Lizzo: Live in Concert on HBO Max, which you can sign up for here.