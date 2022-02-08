Lizzo Soundtracks Google Pixel Super Bowl Commercial With Unreleased Song: Watch

Google Pixel released a teaser for its upcoming Super Bowl commercial on Tuesday (Feb. 8) starring Lizzo.

The brief clip for the all-new Pixel 6 camera features the “Truth Hurts” singer photographed among a wide array of people to show off the product’s Real Tone feature. As the photos appear one by one on the screen, Lizzo can also be heard singing “If You Love Me,” a previously unreleased song that soundtracks the spot. “‘Cause if you love me, you love all of me/ Or none of me at all,” she croons over quiet piano chords and backing vocals from a choir of other voices.

The full commercial is expected to premiere sometime later this week ahead of Sunday’s big game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

Lizzo previewed a different snippet of the song several days ago by posting an empowering video that recreated the album artwork of 2019’s Cuz I Love You on Instagram, with the singer seated in the nude as her vocals belted out the same lyrical line but optioned up a full octave. She also shared her new song “Special” with her own mom in a heart-melting Instagram video posted at the end of January.

Meanwhile, the three-time Grammy winner recently sat down with Billboard for an exclusive interview about connecting with her millions of fans on TikTok as well as her role in Logitech’s Defy Logic campaign, which also featured Internet personality Bretman Rock, comedian Elsa Majimbo, gamer Danucd and more.

Watch Lizzo’s Super Bowl teaser with Google Pixel below.