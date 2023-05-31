Lizzo Says Body-Shaming Trolls Are ‘Really Starting to Make Me Hate the World’

In case you forgot how absurd the amount of hate that plus-size women get for simply existing is, Lizzo just went off in a series of tweets about becoming the target of recent viral post prompting a dogpile of fatphobic, body-shaming comments.

On Wednesday (May 31), Lizzo shared a screenshot of a vitriolic tweet — in which a user shared a video of the Grammy winner dancing onstage and mocked her for being fat — and wrote, “I JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of s–t I see about me on a daily basis.”

“It’s really starting to make me hate the world,” the musician continued. “Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food.’ I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO… I’m tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls–t.”

In subsequent tweets, she wrote, “The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media… all because I’m fat????” and “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F–KING FARM…”

The “About Damn Time” singer has been transparent about the amount of body-shaming she’s received on social media, which she said just last week has only increased in recent months. To combat the negativity, she’s mostly kept her Twitter locked down on private — but that clearly hasn’t stopped bullies from appearing on her feed or in her mentions.

“I literally NEVER search my name this stuff just comes up on my TL & my FYP it’s wild,” the star also tweeted Wednesday. “I swear I just wanna look at dance videos and science news and this s–t comes in every day…”

A couple weeks prior, Lizzo had leveled with fans on TikTok about how a lot of people assume that she works out and eats healthy merely to lose weight, or “escape fatness,” as she put it. “As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously,” she explained in the May 15 video. “I’ve always loved moving my body, I’ve always loved working out.”

“I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they are doing is trying to be thin,” she added at the time. “I’m not trying to be thin, I don’t ever want to be thin.”

The Yitty founder echoed these sentiments in a follow-up tweet on Wednesday. “I’m not trying to BE fat I’m not trying to BE smaller I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy,” she shared. “This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out!”

She added: “Yall speak on s–t y’all know NOTHING ABOUT and I’m starting to get heated.”