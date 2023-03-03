Lizzo Channels Young Selena Gomez With Blue Hair in a TikTok & Selena Approves: Watch

Lizzo‘s got some blue going on. And to show off her new hair color, she recreated an iconic TikTok meme starring a young Selena Gomez, who gave her seal of approval on the “About Damn Time” singer’s video Thursday (March 2).

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Lizzo Selena Gomez See latest videos, charts and news

In her TikTok, Lizzo reveals a chic new hairstyle with streaks of blue highlights, and she’s lip-synching to a viral audio clip of Gomez chatting with reporters at an event in 2007. “I got some blue going on!” Lizzo mouths along to the Wizards of Waverly Place star saying in the clip. “I don’t know, I like a little edge, a little pop in my hair, so I wanted to add something different especially for the Teen Vogue party.”

Gomez left her stamp of approval on the TikTok, commenting with a simple blue heart emoji. The Yitty founder responded with an emoji of her own: a kissy face.

Later, Lizzo posted a video showing her new look in action, filming herself trying out a TikTok dance while onstage at a recent concert in Milan.

The “Truth Hurts” musician has been on fire recently when it comes to recreating beloved internet memes. She recently made her concert crowd burst into laughter by quoting Ariana DeBose’s viral BAFTAs rap in which she professed, “Angela Bassett did the thing!”

Meanwhile, Gomez just days ago announced she’d be taking a break from social media following rumored drama — fueled by some comments made by the Only Murders in the Building star — among herself, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber. “This is a little silly,” she told her TikTok followers Feb. 23 as she announced her online hiatus. “I’m 30, I’m too old for this.”

Check out Lizzo’s new Selena Gomez-approved blue hair below: