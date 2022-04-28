Lizzo Is Willing to Go Up Against Saweetie In a Food-Themed ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Lizzo and Saweetie — aside from their Hot 100 hits — are both known on social media for their unique food combinations in a way that almost rivals each other, so much so that the “About Damn Time” singer was asked during her Wednesday (April 27) appearance on Power 106 Los Angeles if she could “one up” Saweetie in a Verzuz style battle of crazy meal and snack concoctions.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Lizzo Saweetie See latest videos, charts and news

“Here’s the thing, y’all just think Saweetie eats random combinations,” Lizzo explained. “It’s not that uncommon, people be eating like that, it’s just don’t nobody talk about it. Because it’s so…you know.”

The radio show hosts then detailed some of Saweetie’s food combos, including Capri Sun Hot Cheetos, to which the three-time Grammy winner replied, “She’s on to something! My food combinations are f—ing disgusting. I’ll do mustard and watermelon. It’s just…we not the same! But I do sh-t that’s unthinkable, that makes people…yeah. It makes them gag.”

Lizzo was then asked if she would be willing to face-off against Saweetie in a battle of the weird food combos, she appeared to be up for the challenge. “Okay Saweetie, you gonna do coconut water and berries? Smoothie cereal? … I don’t know, I’m the vegan version, that’s it,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Lizzo appeared on Los Angeles’ 104.3 MYfm and spoke about her upcoming Special North American tour with Latto, saying, “I’m so excited because I’ve been a fan of Latto for a long time and now I’m so excited to go on with her! It’s gonna be lit!”

Watch Lizzo chat about a potential Saweetie food face-off at the 30-minute mark below.