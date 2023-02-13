Lizzo Told All 3 Members of Destiny’s Child That She Saw Them Perform at Walmart

Lizzo is an OG Destiny’s Child fan. So much so, the star saw the trio perform at Walmart back when she was just in the fifth grade.

The “Good as Hell” four-time Grammy winner sat down with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up crew this week, where she discussed her mission to tell Beyoncé, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland about her attendance at the throwback retail gig. “It has been a goal of mine to tell every single member of Destiny’s Child that I saw them perform at Walmart in the fifth grade,” Lizzo revealed. “I told Michelle Williams years ago at Bonnaroo and I was like, ‘OK, one member down, two to go.'”

Lizzo went on to share that she told Bey the news at the 2023 Grammys, and then saw Rowland at dinner later that night. “Beyoncé was like [to Rowland], ‘Do you know she was at the show at the Walmart? I tell people we performed at Walmart all the time and they do not believe me,'” Lizzo recalled. “I was like, ‘Yeah, y’all performed at a Walmart on Dunvale and Westheimer in Houston, Texas.’ […] Kelly was like, [gasps] ‘You were there?'”

Both Lizzo and Beyoncé had big nights at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, with “About Damn Time” winning record of the year.

Bey, meanwhile, made history at the ceremony, becoming the artist with the most awards in Grammy history. This year, the superstar won four awards, including two in the dance/electronic category.