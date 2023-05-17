Lizzo Says She’s ‘Running Circles’ Around Social Media ‘Trolls’

Lizzo is many things — 100% that b-tch, Yitty “C-E-HO,” and self-certified “bop star,” to name a few — but one thing she definitely isn’t is bothered. The 35-year-old musician is simply conducting business as usual in spite of recent attacks from haters online, and in a new post, she said she’s confident that she’s doing way better than them anyway.

“Singing, dancing, n running circles around the trolls in my comment section again,” she captioned a video of her dancing at a recent concert in Wisconsin, adding a yawning emoji. “THANK YOU MILWAUKEE.”

In the video, the musician literally sparkles onstage in a crystal-covered bodysuit and expertly belts out her song “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” the second single off her Billboard 200 No. 2 album Special. The record’s lead single, “About Damn Time,” spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and took home the 2023 Grammy for record of the year — all of which indirectly proves Lizzo’s above point that she is, indeed, running circles around her naysayers, at least in terms of global fame and commercial success.

“This is my favorite hair !!” chimed in friend and fellow chart-topper, SZA, in the comments under Lizzo’s vid.

The statement comes two days after the “Truth Hurts” artist announced that she’s set to make her debut on The Simpsons, playing herself in the cartoon’s May 21 season finale. Calling the cameo a “dream come true,” she wrote on Instagram that “every Icon has been on @thesimpsons — now I can add my name to the list!”

Lizzo also spoke about something much more serious on Monday, taking to TikTok to explain that, in spite of what onlookers might say about her body and fluctuations in her weight, she’s not actively trying to “escape fatness.”

“I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they are doing is trying to be thin,” she told followers. “I’m not trying to be thin. I don’t ever want to be thin… I’ve always loved moving my body; I’ve always loved working out.”

See Lizzo yawn off the haters in her post below.