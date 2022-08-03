Lizzo Reacts to Little Girl Dancing to ‘About Damn Time’: ‘This Is EXACTLY Why I Do What I Do’

It’s about d–n time little girls had someone like Lizzo to look up to. And on Tuesday (Aug.2), one of them was personally noticed by the “Rumors” musician herself after she reacted to a video of a young fan dancing to the “About Damn Time” music video on TikTok.

Explore Explore Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In the original TikTok, a little girl named Aria was filmed by her mom, Danielle, mimicking Lizzo’s dance moves as the “About Damn Time” music video plays on the living room TV. In a later post, Danielle explained that she and her daughter had been playing Lizzo’s video on repeat while doing some house cleaning.

Danielle’s adorable video was then duetted by Lizzo, who smiles, covers her mouth and appears to get just a little choked up while watching Aria do her thing. “I’m crying cus this is EXACTLY why i do what I do,” the Yitty founder wrote in her caption, followed by several crying emojis.

“I love you! Keep that confidence and beauty— no one can stop you!” she added.

Danielle has since posted a few more videos of Aria dancing along to “About Damn Time,” which just recently clocked its second week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, marking Lizzo’s second ever No. 1 after 2019’s “Truth Hurts.” Danielle then shared a TikTok with Aria thanking the “Grrrls” vocalist for her sweet gesture.

“Lizzo was so emotional watching your video, do you know why?” Danielle asks Aria in the video. “Because all she wants to do is be an inspiration to little girls like you.”

“And who do you love?” she says, with Aria immediately shouting, “Lizzo!”

Watch Lizzo react to Aria’s “About Damn Time” dance party below: