Lizzo Is Mind-Blown Over UFO Congressional Hearing Testimony on Existence of Aliens: ‘WTF’

The Internet was sent ablaze on Wednesday (July 26) when a former Air Force intelligence officer testified in Congress, claiming under oath that the U.S. government secretly operates a “multi-decade” reverse engineering program of recovered vessels, adding that they’ve allegedly gotten ahold of non-human “biologics” from crash sites.

Explore Explore Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

One person who was surprised by the news was Lizzo, who immediately took to Twitter to share her thoughts. “Aye.. I know there’s a lot of pop culture news and memes going on rn but…,” the “Good as Hell” singer wrote. “THE GOVERNMENT JUST STATED *UNDER OATH* THAT THEY ARE IN POSSESSION OF UFOs AND NON-HUMAN ALIEN BODIES YALL WTF.”

Retired Maj. David Grusch, who was formerly part of the Pentagon’s Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, said that while he hasn’t personally seen any non-human bodies, he is speaking based on the accounts of over 40 witnesses he interviewed while in the UAP task force. “My testimony is based on information I have been given by individuals with a longstanding track record of legitimacy and service to this country — many of whom also shared compelling evidence in the form of photography, official documentation, and classified oral testimony,” he said during the trial, according to NPR.

See Lizzo’s tweet below.