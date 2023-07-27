×
Lizzo Is Mind-Blown Over UFO Congressional Hearing Testimony on Existence of Aliens: ‘WTF’

A former UAP task force member testified that the government allegedly has gotten ahold of non-human "biologics" from crash sites.

Hannah Dailey, Rania Aniftos
Lizzo
Lizzo attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Internet was sent ablaze on Wednesday (July 26) when a former Air Force intelligence officer testified in Congress, claiming under oath that the U.S. government secretly operates a “multi-decade” reverse engineering program of recovered vessels, adding that they’ve allegedly gotten ahold of non-human “biologics” from crash sites.

One person who was surprised by the news was Lizzo, who immediately took to Twitter to share her thoughts. “Aye.. I know there’s a lot of pop culture news and memes going on rn but…,” the “Good as Hell” singer wrote. “THE GOVERNMENT JUST STATED *UNDER OATH* THAT THEY ARE IN POSSESSION OF UFOs AND NON-HUMAN ALIEN BODIES YALL WTF.”

Retired Maj. David Grusch, who was formerly part of the Pentagon’s Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, said that while he hasn’t personally seen any non-human bodies, he is speaking based on the accounts of over 40 witnesses he interviewed while in the UAP task force. “My testimony is based on information I have been given by individuals with a longstanding track record of legitimacy and service to this country — many of whom also shared compelling evidence in the form of photography, official documentation, and classified oral testimony,” he said during the trial, according to NPR.

See Lizzo’s tweet below.

