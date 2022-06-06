Lizzo Reacts to Liam Payne’s Interview, Says He ‘Was Not the Frontman’ of One Direction

Lizzo is definitely living up to the title of her breakout hit “Truth Hurts.” In a new TikTok, the 34-year-old pop star gave a brutally honest response to Liam Payne‘s recent — and controversial — claim on Logan Paul’s podcast that he was the inspiration behind Simon Cowell’s decision to create One Direction.

The minute-long TikTok — which Lizzo appropriately captioned with a single mug of tea emoji — featured the “About Damn Time” singer giving her opinions on all the content that’s been trending on the video-sharing app as of late, from Stranger Things season four to users lusting over Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller. Also a recent hot topic on the platform, of course, has been Payne’s comments regarding his old boy band wherein he said One Direction was formed by Cowell because the X Factor judge had previously made a “promise” to Payne — “[Cowell] kind of started with my face and worked out around the rest,” the 28-year-old singer told Paul on the May 31 episode of Impaulsive.

In response to this, Lizzo simply said, “I don’t know who lied to that poor boy, but he was not the frontman.”

Payne has also come under fire for the things he said about his One Direction bandmates. In particular, he told a story about allegedly getting into a physical fight with an unnamed member, and said that he disliked Zayn Malik.

“You can always look at the man for where he is and say, ‘Oh yeah, whatever that guy’s a d–k, right?’” Payne told Paul, explaining that he’s still on Malik’s side regardless of his personal feelings. “But at the end of the day once you understand what he’s been through to get to that point and also whether or not he actually wanted to be there … I can’t sit here and d–k on him because of whatever. I don’t agree with any of his actions. I can’t commend some of the things that he’s done. I can’t be on his side for that.”

The “For You” singer has since walked back on these comments. On June 2, he tweeted: “Listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have. I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever.”

Watch Lizzo discuss Liam Payne’s One Direction comments in her TikTok below: