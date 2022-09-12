Lizzo Wants ‘All the JoJos’ to Take on ‘2 Be Loved’ After JoJo Siwa & JoJo’s Efforts on TikTok

It seems like a few JoJos are ready “2 Be Loved,” and Lizzo is not complaining. On Saturday (Sept. 10), Lizzo was delighted when she found out that both Dance Moms alumn JoJo Siwa and singer JoJo shared covers of themselves dancing and singing to “2 Be Loved” on TikTok.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news JoJo JoJo Siwa Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news

The TikTok video features two brief clips of Siwa dancing to Lizzo’s poppy track in her respective dance cover video. In JoJo’s clip, the singer delivers a stunning vocal rendition of the track with the help of backup singers. Lizzo then pops into the frame, gushing over the attention “2 Be Loved” has been getting on the app.

“Not both JoJos doing ‘2 Be Loved’ in the same d–n day. JoJo Siwa. JoJo JoJo. Now I need all the JoJos to do ‘2 Be Loved’ — Joe Jonas, K-Ci & JoJo, JoJo the Dolphin, Mojo Jojo. B—h!” the singer exclaimed in the video.

Just before hilariously commenting that all the JoJos in the entertainment industry should hop on “2 Be Loved,” Lizzo did a duet to Siwa’s video and performed the dance moves in unison with the Dancing With the Stars season 30 contestant. The caption for Siwa’s read, “Idk how to explain it…but this is the happiest dance ever.” Lizzo replied in her own video’s caption and wrote, “It’s true it’s the happiest dance ever… I was there I was the dance.”

“2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” was released in July as the second single from Lizzo’s sophomore studio album, Special. The track has thus far peaked at No. 84 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it has spent three weeks. The singer also performed the track at the 2022 MTV VMAs in August.

Watch Lizzo’s TikTok videos below.