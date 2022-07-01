See Lizzo’s Jaw-Dropping Reaction Upon Hearing Cardi B’s ‘Hot S–t’ for the First Time

Lizzo performs onstage during 93.3 FLZ's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at Amalie Arena on December 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.

Turns out Lizzo couldn’t wait to hear Cardi B‘s new song either! When the “About Damn Time” singer swung by to tape an upcoming episode of the Zane Lowe Show on June 28, the Apple Music host surprised her with an early taste of “Hot Shit.” He caught Lizzo’s reaction to it all and shared it on TikTok Friday (July 1), the day the track arrived.

In the clip, when he asks the three-time Grammy winner whether she’s heard Cardi’s “Hot Shit” yet, the Yitty co-founder nearly loses it. “No!!! Are you f–king with me?! Are you f–king with me?!” she screams, banging her hands on the table. “You got Cardi B?!?”

As soon as the infectious beat kicks in, Lizzo’s jaw drops, and her head immediately starts bopping in time to the song. Seconds later, she’s fully grooving to the tune as Lowe declares of the song, “It’s a f–kin’ monster!”

“Yeah, don’t stop!” Lizzo laughs as she continues to dance in her seat while the song goes on. “Keep playing! Mmm! Mmmm! Let’s go! Cardi rappin’!”

In a separate interview with Lowe, Cardi B discussed the track, which also features Kanye West and Lil Durk. She revealed that the tune was actually recorded in 2019, but was kept in her vault because she felt it needed a male verse on it.

Enter Ye. Cardi shared that the “Hurricane” rapper’s “personal” verse, in which he alludes to his children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and making headlines, came during a trying time in his life. “Kanye gave me this verse a couple months ago when he was just all over the media because of all the things that were going on,” she shared. “I like how his verse, it’s personal, but it’s not that personal.”

Lizzo’s upcoming album, Special, is set to drop July 15. Her interview with Zane Lowe will air July 13 on Apple Music 1.

Watch Lizzo’s reaction upon hearing Cardi B’s “Hot Shit” below: