Lizzo Raves About Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’: ‘He Put The Whole Harrussy Into That Album’

Harry Styles and Lizzo perform an exclusive concert for the SiriusXM and Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series, airing live on SiriusXM's The Heat channel, at the Fillmore Miami Beach during Super Bowl Week on Jan. 30, 2020 in Miami Beach.

Lizzo and Harry Styles will forever be one of music’s most adorable friendships. In her Instagram livestream on Thursday (June 2), the “About Damn Time” singer raved about her fellow pop star’s brand new studio album, Harry’s House — praising it in the most Lizzo way possible.

“[Harry] put his… Harrussy,” she said to more than 8,000 viewers, making herself crack up before she could finish the sentence.

“He put the whole Harrussy into that album,” she continued. “I love his new album.”

Harry’s House dropped May 20 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Its lead single “As It Was” scored Styles his second ever Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, a rank it has held for four weeks and counting, and currently sits just four spots above Lizzo’s own “About Damn Time.”

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer first premiered two of the songs on Harry’s House — “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking” — at Coachella, where he was joined by none other than Lizzo herself for a surprise guest performance. Together, the hitmaking pair sang a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 disco hit “I Will Survive” as well as a spirited tribute to One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.”

Lizzo, who also has an album coming out this year (Special due July 15), has been besties with Styles since 2020. The former boy band member first shared his love for her by covering her 2019 hit “Juice” at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, and later joined her for a performance of the same song at her SiriusXM and Pandora Super Bowl concert. The “Rumors” singer then covered Styles’ hit “Adore You” for her own BBC Live Lounge performance, and the rest was history.

See the clip of Lizzo raving about Harry’s House below.