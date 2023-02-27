Lizzo Playfully Covers Rammstein’s ‘Du Hast’ at German Tour Stop

Lizzo showed off her knack for German by covering Rammstein on a tour stop in Hamburg, Germany, last week.

“Du, du hast/ Du hast mich!/ Oma!/ Du, du hast/ Du hast mich!” the star playfully chanted onstage at the European city’s Barclays Arena, in a reference to Rammstein’s 1997 single “Du Hast” from their sophomore album Sehnsucht. “Nein! Oh, Hamburg, I’m having fun, bi–h!” she then declared in her sparkling, rainbow sequined dress.

“Germany = Rammstein,” a TikTok user captioned the fan-captured video, adding, “She had just learned how to say ‘Oma’, that’s why she incorporated it.”

Lizzo’s ardent fandom certainly appreciated her knowledge of the German metal rockers, flooding the comments section with elated reactions. “Lizzo knowing Rammstein is everything I ever needed,” one wrote, while another ecstatically typed, “Just imagine her and Till on stage together I bet it would be hilarious.” Of course, several others called for a Lizzo/Rammstein collaboration.

At another concert during the week, Lizzo also re-created Ariana DeBose’s viral opening number from the 2023 BAFTA Awards, complete with the West Side Story breakout star’s shimmy of the shoulders and impassioned delivery of “Angela Bassett did the thing!”

Currently, the European leg of The Special Tour is slated to continue through the middle of March, with stops in Berlin, Milan, Paris, Dublin and London before Lizzo heads back to the U.S. for a second North American leg beginning April 21 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

Watch Lizzo nail her German pronunciation with a bit of Rammstein’s “Du Hast” below.