Lizzo Pledges $1 Million to Planned Parenthood & Abortion Funds After Roe v. Wade Ruling

Lizzo is taking action after nearly 50 years of reproductive rights were snatched away on Friday (June 24) when the United States Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that protected a woman’s federal right to have an abortion. As a result of the ruling, an expected 23 states will make abortion illegal nearly immediately.

The “Grrrls” singer is set to embark on her tour in support of her upcoming album Special this fall, and she pledged to donate $500,000 to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF) from the profits.

“Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars,” she tweeted.

I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) June 24, 2022

We are going to give proceeds to @AbortionFunds as well! Thank you! https://t.co/7AhO6x10ez — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) June 24, 2022

“The most important thing is action & loud voices,” she added in a follow-up tweet. “@PPFA @AbortionFunds & organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban.”

States can now decide what a woman can do with her body – and it’s expected that abortion will be illegal in at least 16 states moving forward. At least 21 states have laws or constitutional amendments already in place in an attempt to ban abortions, according to CNN.

NNAF works to “remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access by centering people who have abortions and organizing at the intersections of racial, economic, and reproductive justice,” according to their website.