Lizzo Debuts New Pink Hairdo With High Energy ‘Grrrls’ Dance

It’s “bad b—- o’clock” for Lizzo, who debuted a new hairstyle on Wednesday (June 15) through a series of Instagram posts.

In a video shared to the social media platform, the 34-year-old singer is seen busting a move to her new song, “Grrrls,” with a wavy pink hairdo. She completed the look with a pair of velour shorts and a t-shirt with a pink heart, complete with the phrase, “Love you, b—-.”

She followed up the clip with a series of gorgeous selfies, in which she’s seen posing for the camera in full glam, plus a clip flipping her new hair.

Explore Explore Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The new look comes just two days after Lizzo changed a lyric in “Grrrls” after getting called out for using an ableist slur in the opening verse. “It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song ‘GRRRLS,’” she wrote in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday (June 13). “Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally).”

She continued, “I’m proud to say there’s a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is a result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”

Lizzo’s upcoming album, Special, is set to arrive on July 15 via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records.