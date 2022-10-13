×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Lizzo Takes an NSFW Ride on Tour

The star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (Oct. 12) to share a video of herself at Minneapolis' SexWorld adult entertainment store.

Lizzo
Lizzo performs at Little Caesars Arena on October 06, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Aaron J. Thornton/GI

Lizzo went on an interesting type of ride while on tour in Minneapolis, Minn., this week.

The star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (Oct. 12) to share a video of herself at the Twin Cities’ SexWorld adult entertainment store, where she rode a massive mechanical penis. Yup, you read that right. See her Story before it disappears here — but fair warning, it’s very NSFW.

Lizzo is currently on tour in support of her recent album, Special, which marked her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated July 30).

Related

Tom DeLonge Blink 182

Tom DeLonge Shares Letter to Matt Skiba After Rejoining Blink-182: 'Thank You for Being a Member of…

Explore

Explore

Lizzo

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Last week, the “About Damn Time” superstar seemed to have subtly responded to Kanye “Ye” West‘s comments about her weight during his appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight. “I feel like everybody in America got my motherf—ing name in their motherf—ing mouth for no motherf—ing reason,” Lizzo told the crowd at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Friday (Oct. 7).

“I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business,” she added before asking the audience, “Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?” 

During Ye’s interview with Carlson, the rapper shared his thoughts on the “demonic” promotion of obesity by the media that he said was part of a plot intended to hasten the “genocide of the Black race.” He also mentioned Lizzo specifically.

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” he said. “It’s demonic.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad