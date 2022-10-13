Lizzo Takes an NSFW Ride on Tour

Lizzo went on an interesting type of ride while on tour in Minneapolis, Minn., this week.

The star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (Oct. 12) to share a video of herself at the Twin Cities’ SexWorld adult entertainment store, where she rode a massive mechanical penis. Yup, you read that right. See her Story before it disappears here — but fair warning, it’s very NSFW.

Lizzo is currently on tour in support of her recent album, Special, which marked her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated July 30).

Last week, the “About Damn Time” superstar seemed to have subtly responded to Kanye “Ye” West‘s comments about her weight during his appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight. “I feel like everybody in America got my motherf—ing name in their motherf—ing mouth for no motherf—ing reason,” Lizzo told the crowd at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Friday (Oct. 7).

“I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business,” she added before asking the audience, “Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”

During Ye’s interview with Carlson, the rapper shared his thoughts on the “demonic” promotion of obesity by the media that he said was part of a plot intended to hasten the “genocide of the Black race.” He also mentioned Lizzo specifically.

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” he said. “It’s demonic.”