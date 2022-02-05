Lizzo Shares New Song Clip While Posing in the Nude

Lizzo posted an empowering message on social media that was soundtracked by what seems to be a new song, along with a video clip of herself in the nude.

“If you love me, you love all of me/ Or none of me at all,” Lizzo can be heard singing in an update shared on Instagram Saturday afternoon (Feb. 5).

Explore Explore Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The accompanying sensual visual features Lizzo naked and giving the camera an intense stare, while strategically covering parts of her body with her arms to make the clip safe to upload to social media.

In a caption for the short video, Lizzo wrote, “If you love me… you love all of me. You dont get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves. Take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly to that keep us from the freedom of true love. Do you really wanna be so tightly wound? Free yourself in love. You deserve it.”

Lizzo recently played a new song called “Special” for her mother, and shared a clip of that moment with fans; the song was featured in a Logitech campaign. Her last single was the Hot 100 top 10 hit “Rumors” (featuring Cardi B), which dropped in August.

Watch Lizzo’s latest video below.