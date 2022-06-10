Lizzo Honors Female Friendship With Bouncy New Song ‘Grrrls’: Listen

Calling all ladies: This one’s for you. Lizzo dropped her new single “Grrrls” on Friday (June 10) — the second off her upcoming album Special — and it’s all about showing the love for her inner circle of best girl friends.

“Where my girls, where my girls at?” the 34-year-old pop star sings on the track, her voice leading the charge over a bouncing bass beat and a repeating “wooo” vocal sample. “This the type of fight I’m looking for.”

Ahead of the song’s release, Lizzo took to Instagram to celebrate its arrival with a slow-motion dance party to the lyrics, “That’s my girl, we codependent/ If she with it then I’m with it/ Yeah we tussle, mind your business.”

“GRRRLS GRRRLS GRRRLS,” she captioned the video, in which she rocks a purple underwear set made by her new shapewear company, Yitty.

“Grrrls” follows the release of “About Damn Time,” the lead single off Special that’s been steadily climbing the Billboard Hot 100 in the weeks since its mid April release. Currently at No. 4, the funk-infused track started its journey at No. 50 before surging in popularity thanks to a wildfire dance trend on TikTok set to the song’s second verse.

With two songs off its track list now available, there’s only a little over a month until the three-time Grammy winner’s fourth studio album hits streaming platforms July 15. Two months after Special‘s release, Lizzo is set to embark on a fall North American tour beginning in Florida and closing in Los Angeles.

Listen to Lizzo’s new single “Grrrls below: