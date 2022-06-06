Lizzo Makes Her Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Myke Wright

Lizzo attends Prime Video’s "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" official FYC screening and Q&A at DGA Theater Complex on June 3, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Lizzo walked the red carpet on Friday (June 3) with a new accessory on her arm: her boyfriend Myke Wright!

The couple made their official debut at the “For Your Consideration” screening of the singer’s new Amazon Prime series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which follows the star’s nationwide search for backup dancers to join her on her upcoming Special tour.

For her big night, the “About Damn Time” singer-songwriter wore a bright pink minidress with matching opera gloves, thigh-high stockings, and platform heels, with her hair in a flippy high pony. The comedian, meanwhile, wore a chic pinstripe suit coat, black turtleneck and had his hair braided.

“Ima boss ass b—h, b—h, b—h, b—h, b—h, b—h, b—h #FYC,” Lizzo captioned her Instagram post from the evening, adding a painted nails emoji to give off all the “Good as Hell” energy.

And while some fans couldn’t get enough of Lizzo’s fashion in the pics, others had their eye on the giant diamond ring affixed to the ring finger of her left glove. (To be fair, it’s hard to miss, with the superstar sharing a closeup of her hand atop Wright’s in the sixth slide of her post. “Did you get engaged, girl???” one fan wrote, while another asked in all caps, “IS THAT ENGAGEMENT[?]”)

Billboard has reached out to Lizzo’s rep for comment.

The artist confirmed in April that she was seeing someone, though she kept the details private at the time. During an appearance on Andy Cohen Live, the host asked whether she was “still together” with the “mystery man” she was spotted holding hands with on Valentine’s Day. Her nonchalant answer? “Yeah, whatever, year.”

In other news, Lizzo’s Amazon Prime series may be gunning for Emmys recognition, but it’s not the only television project she has in the works. Back in May, she announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation that she’s working on a documentary on her life and career with HBO Max.

Check out Lizzo and Wright on the red carpet — and the ring! — in her Instagram post.