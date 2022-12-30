×
Lizzo Recruits Mom & Siblings to Recreate Adorable TikTok Trends: Watch

One of her TikToks earned some much wanted attention from Yung Gravy.

Lizzo
Lizzo poses during Reel To Reel: LOVE, LIZZO at The GRAMMY Museum on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Sarah Morris/GI for The Recording Academy

Lizzo, aka Melissa Jefferson, really is the people’s pop star. This year, during the annual slow-moving, awkward gap of time between Christmas and New Year’s, she’s been filling the space by doing what so many others have been doing: Filming TikToks with family.

Lizzo

The “About Damn Time” singer’s latest video on the platform, posted Thursday (Dec. 29), featured her two siblings — her older sister Vanessa and brother Mikey. The three Jeffersons took part in a trend for “trios,” each dancing along to a different song that fits each individual’s role in the group the best.

Lizzo went first, squaring up to the camera while dancing to Rico Nasty’s brash, rage-filled track, “Smack A Bitch.” The 34-year-old described herself as “the baby” of the family and “moms bank,” and wrote that she moved out at 18, was a “starving artist” and “disappeared for a while.”

In the next shot, the “Truth Hurts” artist hugs Mikey as Bruno Mars’ soft, happy-go-lucky song “Count on Me” plays. According to Lizzo’s description, he’s the middle child who is “moms bff” and “makes us meditate,” meanwhile Vanessa, who afterward dances to a parody of the Caillou theme song, is the “oldest but shortest sib” and “cries if the wind blows.”

“This sound was made for us 🥰” Lizzo captioned the TikTok.

A couple days prior, the Yitty founder had shared a TikTok with her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson. The two recreated a viral “turning my mom into me” trend started in recent weeks by users who show how their mom looks ordinarily, then shows how she looks in their own clothing.

And of course, Shari wasn’t going to model anything but her daughter’s own clothing line for the video. Lizzo dressed her mom up in a red Yitty onesie, Yitty slides and complementary red lipstick.

“Yung gravy 👀👀👀” she captioned the TikTok, shouting out the “Betty (Get Money)” rapper who famously loves dating moms — and actually ended up commenting “ayoooo” on the post.

See Lizzo’s TikToks with her mom, sister and brother below.

@lizzo

This sound was made for us 🥰

♬ original sound – 🧛🏻‍♀️
@lizzo

Yung gravy 👀👀👀 before y’all ask issa @yitty onesie🎄🎄🎄

♬ original sound – evie

