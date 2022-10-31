Lizzo Is All About the WAP — ‘Wet A– Piggy’ — In Her Miss Piggy Halloween Costume

Excuse moi? Lizzo unveiled her epic Halloween costume as Miss Piggy via social media on Monday (Oct. 31).

“HAPPY HALLOWEEN from this W. A. P.iggy,” she captioned the first of several posts on Instagram, referencing Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit from 2020. In the accompanying video, the singer added her own ad libs over the track in her imitation of The Muppets icon’s unforgettable voice.

For the second photo, Lizzo re-created one of Miss Piggy’s rather scandalous editorial spreads — which was itself a re-creation of a famous photo shoot styled by Polly Mellon for Vogue featuring a nude model and a boa constrictor. “A tribute to my forever icon, MISS PIGGY,” she wrote. “The epitome of grace, style, confidence and a warrior for love. @realmisspiggy i love you.”

The Grammy winner’s skin-baring homage to Miss Piggy isn’t even her only costume this year; in fact, she’s been getting into the Halloween spirit all weekend long. Two days earlier, she painted herself yellow for a Marge Simpson getup that was perfectly on point, from the giant blue bouffant to the neon nails.

While she’s gearing up for the premiere of her HBO documentary Love, Lizzo on Nov. 24, the “About Damn Time” songstress is currently in the middle of The Special Tour with opener Latto. “Tonight is a very special night ’cause we are home, bitch!” she declared on the trek’s hometown show in her native Detroit earlier this month. “The feeling that I have is indescribable…It’s emotional being in the place where you were born. It’s emotional being back where your roots began.”

See Lizzo all dressed up as Miss Piggy below.