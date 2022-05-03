Lizzo Dazzles Not Only With Her Outfit at the 2022 Met Gala — But Also Her Flute Playing

As viewers waited for their favorite musicians to ascend the Met Gala steps, it was “About Damn Time” Lizzo showed up to fashion’s biggest night on Monday (May 2) in her best baroness look, fitting in with the Gilded Glamour outfits for the evening’s official theme, In America: An Anthology of Fashion.
“ITS THE BODY FA MEEEE… it’s giving 1888 baroness ready to take the throne… corset-TAH-RY. @thombrowne what u call it?.. ‘… a black silk moiré exaggerated hip corset dress, dropped skirt…’AKA WE UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT,” the singer wrote on Instagram following the event.
While on the carpet, Lizzo treated photographers to the finest music her golden flute had to offer. Though she is a classically trained flautist, she admitted on Instagram that she wanted to show all her skills but dialed things back a bit. “Y’all I was gonna play Debussy but I got nervous,” she revealed on Instagram, captioning a short video of her playing scales on the instrument.
She wrote, “I wasn’t gonna post this to my page but I was moved to tears… so I gotta follow my heart— society says fashion = thinness… but b—h I’m undeniable. My silhouette *is* fashion. *IS* sexy, *IS* art. I’ve been showing out, carpet after carpet w my incredible team— not because I have something to prove, but cus I [clap emoji] fuh [clap emoji] king [clap emoji] can! Like it or not- this big body is here baby, and we ain’t goin NO-WHERE (AND YES WE SET TRENDS BUT BLACK WOMEN BEEN TRENDSETTERS, WHATS NEW?).”
“Thank you to everyone who put me on they best dressed lists… thank you to anyone who sees me for me… I remember when the world didn’t care about fat bodies and now we are front & center,” she concluded her post, before launching into a separate post about how thankful she also felt for her creative imagery team for making her feel like the “belle of the ball every damn time.”