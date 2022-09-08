×
Skip to main content

Lizzo Says She’s ‘In Love’ With Boyfriend Myke Wright, Reveals His ‘Cute’ Nickname For Her

The musician also talked about her surprising DM from Rihanna, the songs that make her emotional to perform and more.

Lizzo
Lizzo attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles. Paras Griffin/GI for BET

Is Lizzo ready 2 Be Loved? Yes, yes she is. In a Wednesday (Sept. 7) interview with Audacy Check In, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter opened up about her relationship with Myke Wright — who, she revealed, has an extra special nickname for her.

“I am in love,” Lizzo, born Melissa Jefferson, told host Kenzie K. “He has his own name for me, he calls me Melly.”

Explore

Explore

Lizzo

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The “About Damn Time” vocalist and Wright first sparked dating rumors last fall when they were spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles, and then again when they spent Valentine’s Day together. Later, Andy Cohen asked Lizzo on Radio Andy if she and her “mystery man” were still together, which she confirmed.

Related

Lizzo

Lizzo Says Her VMAs Speech Was 'Addressing Everybody,' Not Anyone in Particular

In June, the Yitty founder shared photos to Instagram of her with her boyfriend during the FYC event for her Amazon Prime show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, one of which was an adorable shot of Lizzo’s pink gloved hand resting on top of Wright’s. Then, in August, she shared a TikTok in which she sneakily filmed Wright sitting across from her while lip-syncing along to her latest single 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready?) — “He call me Melly, he squeeze my belly,” she sings on the track.

“It is so cute,” Lizzo added about Wright’s nick name, revealing that he’s the only one who’s ever called her Melly. “He’s creative.”

The Grammy winner also shared the most surprising person to ever DM her — “Rihanna… I didn’t even know I was on her radar” — as well as the songs in her own catalog that make her tear up while performing them. “I’ve cried during ‘Good as Hell’ more than any other song in my set,” she said. “I’ve even cried to ‘Truth Hurts’, or ‘Soulmate’, or ‘Juice.’ It depends on what I’m going through in my life.”

Watch Lizzo open up about her relationship with Myke Wright below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad