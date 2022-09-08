Lizzo Says She’s ‘In Love’ With Boyfriend Myke Wright, Reveals His ‘Cute’ Nickname For Her

Is Lizzo ready 2 Be Loved? Yes, yes she is. In a Wednesday (Sept. 7) interview with Audacy Check In, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter opened up about her relationship with Myke Wright — who, she revealed, has an extra special nickname for her.

“I am in love,” Lizzo, born Melissa Jefferson, told host Kenzie K. “He has his own name for me, he calls me Melly.”

The “About Damn Time” vocalist and Wright first sparked dating rumors last fall when they were spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles, and then again when they spent Valentine’s Day together. Later, Andy Cohen asked Lizzo on Radio Andy if she and her “mystery man” were still together, which she confirmed.

In June, the Yitty founder shared photos to Instagram of her with her boyfriend during the FYC event for her Amazon Prime show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, one of which was an adorable shot of Lizzo’s pink gloved hand resting on top of Wright’s. Then, in August, she shared a TikTok in which she sneakily filmed Wright sitting across from her while lip-syncing along to her latest single 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready?) — “He call me Melly, he squeeze my belly,” she sings on the track.

“It is so cute,” Lizzo added about Wright’s nick name, revealing that he’s the only one who’s ever called her Melly. “He’s creative.”

The Grammy winner also shared the most surprising person to ever DM her — “Rihanna… I didn’t even know I was on her radar” — as well as the songs in her own catalog that make her tear up while performing them. “I’ve cried during ‘Good as Hell’ more than any other song in my set,” she said. “I’ve even cried to ‘Truth Hurts’, or ‘Soulmate’, or ‘Juice.’ It depends on what I’m going through in my life.”

Watch Lizzo open up about her relationship with Myke Wright below.