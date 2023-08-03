Lizzo Loses Over 154,000 Instagram Followers Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

When it comes to Lizzo, it appears that some of her fans are no longer feeling “Good As Hell” about the four-time Grammy winner. According to CrowdTangle — which is operated and owned by Instagram’s owner Meta — Lizzo’s official Instagram account has a lost 154,800 followers since news broke on Aug. 1 that three of her former backup dancers have sued her for sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment, amid other claims.

On the day news of the lawsuit broke, Lizzo lost more than 14,800 followers on the photo-sharing platform. The next day, the “About Damn Time” singer lost a further 92,700 followers. Her follower count continued to plummet, with another 47,200 followers taking their leave Thursday (Aug. 3), the day she released a statement in response to the lawsuit. In comparison, on the day preceding the complaint’s filing, Lizzo gained just over 6,000 followers on the platform. As of press time, she still boasts more than 13.4 million followers on Instagram, meaning she has lost about 1.14 percent of her followers.

In the complaint filed Tuesday (Aug. 1) in Los Angeles, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez accuse Lizzo (real name Melissa Jefferson) and her Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. of a wide range of legal wrongdoing, including racial and religious discrimination and being pressured to touch nude dancers during a live sex show. Oscar-nominated director Sophia Nahli Allison also claimed separately on social media that she stepped away from helming the star’s Love, Lizzo documentary because she “was treated with such disrespect by her.”

Lizzo’s statement in response to the lawsuit characterized the claims as “false” and “sensationalized stories.” “I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”