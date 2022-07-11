Lizzo Announces Intergalactic ‘Lizzoverse’ Light Show for New Album ‘Special’

It’s been well-documented that this is Lizzo‘s world, and we’re all just living in it — but now, she’s staking her claim to the whole entire universe.

On Monday (July 11), the 34-year-old hitmaker announced “Lizzoverse,” an immersive cosmic light show experience set to her second studio album, Special, which will be released Friday.

Explore Explore Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I’m not a star…. I’m a whole damn Universe!” Lizzo wrote on Instagram, where she announced the event with a glamorous black-and-white promotional poster. “Register for this once-in-a-lifetime cosmic event… where YOU can experience my new album ‘SPECIAL’ in my intergalactic universe ALL WEEKEND LONG.”

Presented by American Express and produced by Superfly, the audiovisual planetarium spectacle will take place in New York City’s Cipriani 25 Broadway, with shows starting every two hours 10-8 p.m. from Saturday to Sunday. And as Lizzo says in her post, if you can’t make it out, “Don’t worry astronaut”: Amazon Music will livestream the full show on Twitch at 6 p.m. ET the day of Special‘s release.

Lizzo just recently unveiled the full track list for the new record Wednesday, revealing a few eye-catching, curiosity-inducing titles like “Coldplay,” “Naked” and “Everybody’s Gay.” In addition to playing through each of the 12 songs on Special — which also includes her Hot 100-climbing hit “About Damn Time” — the live-streamed show will feature appearances from the “Rumors” musician herself along with her fleet of backup dancers, the Big Grrrls.

See Lizzo’s celestial announcement for “Lizzoverse,” streaming on Amazon Music’s Twitch account July 15, below: