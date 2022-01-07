Lizzo Claps Back at Lil Yachty for Dissing Her Mustard & Oreos Combo

Lizzo sent TikTok into a frenzy when she tried out the viral Oreos and mustard combination that was circulating around the platform at the end of 2021… and actually liked it.

One of the 2.1 million viewers of the clip was fellow star Lil Yachty, and he was not thrilled. He took to TikTok on Wednesday (Jan. 5) in response, sharing a video grabbing a mustard bottle and muttering, “You know this don’t go on there.”

He then took out his own pack of Oreos, but instead of trying out the salty and sweet combination, he looks at the camera and says, “You’re dead wrong.”

But Lizzo wanted no mustard and Oreo slander, posting yet another video in response to “Mr. Boat” Yachty on Friday (Jan. 7). This time, she sneered “You’re wrong!” at the camera, before squeezing some mustard on an apple and taking a bite.