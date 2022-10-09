Lizzo Seemingly Responds to Kanye West’s Comments About Her Weight at Toronto Concert

Lizzo appears to have subtly responded to Kanye “Ye” West‘s comments about her weight during his appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight.

The “About Damn Time” singer took a moment during her concert at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Friday (Oct. 7) to address her name often being brought up during media interviews.

“I feel like everybody in America got my motherf—ing name in their motherf—ing mouth for no motherf—ing reason,” Lizzo told the crowd.

“I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business,” she added before asking the audience, “Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?” Watch the onstage moment via TMZ.

The R&B star’s comments arrive after Ye’s interview with Carlson on Thursday, during which the rapper shared his thoughts on the “demonic” promotion of obesity by the media that he said was part of a plot intended to hasten the “genocide of the Black race.”

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” Ye told Carlson. “It’s demonic.”

During the 2022 MTV VMAs in late August, Lizzo also took a moment to not-so-subtly throw some shade at comedian Aries Spears, who made fatphobic comments about her during an interview with The Art of Dialogue.

“And now, to the b—-es that got something to say about me in the press,” Lizzo yelled into the mic while accepting the Video for Good award for “About Damn Time.” “You know what, I’m not gonna say nothing.”

A few days prior to the VMAs, a clip went viral of Spears dissing Lizzo during his appearance on The Art of Dialogue in which he was asked whether or not he thought the star was a good songwriter. “I can’t get past the fact that she looks like the s— emoji,” the comedian replied.