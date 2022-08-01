Lizzo Praises J-Hope Ahead of Lollapalooza: ‘I’m So Proud of Him!!!!’

Lizzo performs onstage at the Lizzo "Lizzoverse" album Playback Performance at Cipriani 25 Broadway on July 15, 2022 in New York City.

J-Hope had none other than Lizzo in his corner to cheer him on before he hit the stage at Lollapalooza on Sunday (July 31).

The day before the K-pop idol’s performance, the Special singer took to Twitter to voice her support. “My Hope!!!! I’m so proud of him!!!!” she tweeted, before being unable to resist plugging her own music by adding, “BADDIES STREAM ABOUT DAMN TIME.”

Lizzo had plenty good reason to name-drop her latest No. 1 hit, though — along with her tweet, she re-shared a backstage interview with J-Hope where the BTS member named “About Damn Time” as his favorite song of the moment. (In the clip with NME, he spouted off a few of the song’s opening lyrics before adding, “Lizzo! I’m here!” with a giggle.)

While Lizzo hasn’t offered up her review of J-Hope’s Lollapalooza set, the boy bander performed nearly 20 songs at the Chicago festival, opening with his debut solo single “More” before running through everything from Jack in the Box cuts “Pandora’s Box,” “Arson” and “Safety Zone” to BTS favorites “Dynamite,” “Outro: Ego” and “Trivia: Just Dance.” Later, he also brought out Becky G for their viral 2019 collab “Chicken Noodle Soup” before closing with “Future.”

Following the release of her new album Special, Lizzo bowed atop Billboard‘s Top Album Sales chart (dated July 30) with 39,000 copies sold while J-Hope’s first-ever solo project debuted at No. 5 with a solid 10,000. Meanwhile, over on the Billboard 200, Special landed at No. 2 behind Bad Bunny’s currently unstoppable Un Verano Sin Ti while J-Hope made his solo debut on the chart at No. 17.

