Lizzo Is Loving This Video of J-Hope Singing ‘About Damn Time’

BTS‘ J-Hope made history at this year’s Lollapalooza as the first South Korean artist to headline a major U.S. music festival. While chilling out backstage, he took some time to gush over Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time.”

In an interview shared to NME‘s TikTok account, the 28-year-old singer is asked what his favorite song is right now. He immediately dives into an adorable rendition of the viral second verse of “About Damn Time.”

Lizzo herself, upon seeing the video, shared her own TikTok reacting to the sweet moment, smiling while brushing off haters that think her Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper isn’t “the song of the summer.”

“J-Hope streams about damn time! Be like J-Hope,” the Grammy winner captioned the clip.

J-Hope’s headlining Lollapalooza set follows the release of Jack in the Box, his debut solo studio album. Jack in the Box, which peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the World Albums chart, spawned the singles “More” and “Arson.”

His performance for the famous Chicago festival — nicknamed #HOBIPALOOZA by fans on Twitter — was a display of the star’s dynamic onstage persona, his respect for hip-hop, the social messages he believes in and more. “I pour my heart and my soul into my music,” he told the crowd during the set. “Even if we speak different languages, I hope you listen to my story.”

“About Damn Time,” meanwhile, topped the all-genre Hot 100 songs chart dated July 30, 2022, marking Lizzo’s second leader on the tally; “Truth Hurts” dominated for seven weeks beginning in September 2019.

“We got the #1 song in the country YALL,” the star captioned a screenshot of the chart following news of the achievement.