Lizzo Invited to Perform at James Madison’s Montpelier Estate After Bringing ‘History to Life’ on His Crystal Flute

Fresh off her performance on James Madison’s crystal flute, Lizzo has caught the eye of the former president’s estate, Montpelier.

TMZ was the first to report that the “About Damn Time” singer has been invited to perform at the 2,650-acre Virginia estate where Madison called home during his lifetime, and a source confirms to Billboard that an invitation was extended to Lizzo.

When Billboard reached out to Montpelier, we received this exclusive statement from the historic estate:

“The talented and classically-trained Lizzo brought history to life last week when she played President James Madison’s crystal flute at a packed arena in Washington, DC,” a spokesperson for James Madison’s Montpelier responded to Billboard. “The three-time Grammy Award winner’s songs exemplify how music is a universal language that brings people together. Whatever genre, music helps people connect, express emotions, and create deep, lasting bonds. As Lizzo continues her concert tour in the coming weeks, we’re crossing our fingers that she would consider adding a stop at James Madison’s Montpelier, once home to Madison, father of the U.S. Constitution.”

During her recent tour stop in D.C., Lizzo also toured the Library of Congress, where she played a number of flutes from the institution’s archives and even became the first person to perform music in the storied Reading Room.

Next, the R&B star will lead the star-studded lineup of the 2022 Jingle Ball along with Demi Lovato, Jack Harlow, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Charlie Puth, The Kid LAROI, Tate McRae and more.

Watch Lizzo play the crystal flute below: