Lizzo Impersonates Harry Styles & Celebrates Being ‘At The Top of The Charts’ Together in Hilarious TikTok: Watch

Lizzo and Harry Styles perform on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, Calif.

These past couple weeks have been a very special time for one of pop music’s cutest friendships. World renowned besties Lizzo and Harry Styles have been ruling the Billboard Hot 100 chart together with their respective No. 1 singles “About Damn Time” and “As It Was” since both were released in April — something the “Truth Hurts” singer just celebrated in a TikTok, in which she hilariously impersonates her famous friend.

In the Wednesday (Aug. 17) TikTok video, Lizzo first zooms in on a photo of Styles and mimics his low voice and English accent while saying: “Look at us being at the top of the charts.”

Then, she pans over to a photo of herself, and says in an intentionally ridiculous high-pitched voice: “Yeah I know, I’m so excited about it!”

“As It Was” is currently No. 2 on the Hot 100 and “About Damn Time” is just one place below it, meanwhile Beyoncé‘s lead Renaissance single “Break My Soul” is at No. 1. Last week, Styles and Lizzo’s song rankings were reversed, with Bey still on top.

The week prior, however — before “Break My Soul” dropped — “About Damn Time” was in the top spot with “As It Was” right behind it at No. 2. The former track hit No. 1 during the last week of July after dethroning Styles’ impressive ten-week reign, marking Lizzo’s second career No. 1 single.

“Now, ‘About Damn Time’ is No. 3,” Lizzo continued in her TikTok, before promoting her newest single, “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” for which she recently released a music video. “Everyone needs to stream ‘2 Be Loved!'”

The three-time Grammy winner then closed out her video with a quick Doja Cat impression. Panning over to a photo of the “Vegas” rapper, she simply says in a jokingly raspy voice: “Doja Cat, yuh.”

Lizzo and the “Watermelon Sugar” singer have been buddies since 2019, when the two singers lovingly took turns covering each other’s songs (Styles performed “Juice” on BBC Radio‘s Live Lounge, where Lizzo later performed “Adore You”). From there blossomed a friendship full of cute award show moments and guest concert appearances — most notably, Lizzo joining Styles onstage during his Coachella 2022 set.

And after “About Damn Time” overtook “As It Was” to become No. 1 a few weeks ago, Styles sent the Yitty founder a bouquet of flowers.

Watch Lizzo shout out Harry Styles and Doja Cat in her new TikTok below.