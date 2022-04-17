Please Don’t Destroy Helps Lizzo Pen New Song ‘Horny Zookeeper’ on ‘SNL’

“Special” wasn’t the only new song Lizzo debuted on SNL this weekend. With late-night comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy’s assistance, the singer overcame a bout of writer’s block and brought “Horny Zookeeper” to life.
In a writing night sketch, Saturday night’s (Feb. 16) host and musical guest sat down for a hilarious meeting with Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy.
“I mean, two new songs?” she said with a laugh. “I don’t have those … I’m not joking.”
“I got writer’s block. Can you write me a new song? I’m gonna need you to write me a new song. New song now, b—-. Go,” demanded Lizzo.
“I need y’all to write a Black woman anthem,” she clarified, before everyone in the room realized that really wasn’t going to work out.
Lizzo was just about to give up when Please Don’t Destroy mentioned a sketch idea that inspired her to come up with some lyrics on the spot: “The bedroom is my petting zoo/ Said the bedroom is my petting zoo, little mama/ I got tiger claws, and you’re my llama llama/ Gonna set you on my lap like a duck, that’s the plan/ Then I make you eat a quarter with the seeds out the palm of my hand/ ‘Cause I’m a horny zookeeper/ You know that I’m a horny, horny, horny zookeeper.”
