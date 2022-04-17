Please Don’t Destroy Helps Lizzo Pen New Song ‘Horny Zookeeper’ on ‘SNL’

“Special” wasn’t the only new song Lizzo debuted on SNL this weekend. With late-night comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy’s assistance, the singer overcame a bout of writer’s block and brought “Horny Zookeeper” to life.

In a writing night sketch, Saturday night’s (Feb. 16) host and musical guest sat down for a hilarious meeting with Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy.

Explore Explore Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I mean, two new songs?” she said with a laugh. “I don’t have those … I’m not joking.”

“I got writer’s block. Can you write me a new song? I’m gonna need you to write me a new song. New song now, b—-. Go,” demanded Lizzo.

“I need y’all to write a Black woman anthem,” she clarified, before everyone in the room realized that really wasn’t going to work out.

Lizzo was just about to give up when Please Don’t Destroy mentioned a sketch idea that inspired her to come up with some lyrics on the spot: “The bedroom is my petting zoo/ Said the bedroom is my petting zoo, little mama/ I got tiger claws, and you’re my llama llama/ Gonna set you on my lap like a duck, that’s the plan/ Then I make you eat a quarter with the seeds out the palm of my hand/ ‘Cause I’m a horny zookeeper/ You know that I’m a horny, horny, horny zookeeper.”

Watch her perform “Horny Zookeeper” below, and see the full episode on Hulu here. The streaming service is currently offering a 30-day free trial, which you can sign up for here.