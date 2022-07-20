Lizzo Dishes on Whether She’d Choose Harry Styles or Cardi B to Take Care of Her After Partying

Lizzo is spilling all the tea! The pop star got hilariously real about her bond with Harry Styles on Wednesday (July 20) in an ask-me-anything with Elle UK.

One of the very first questions during the AMA was, “Who would you trust more to look after you on a night out — Cardi B or Harry Styles?” and the “About Damn Time” singer didn’t hesitate to choose between her “Rumors” collaborator and the former One Direction-er.

“So the funny part is, is when y’all were asking me, I thought about Harry,” she confessed. “I’m gonna say Mr. Harry Styles, only because that’s actually happened. And Harry stays really calm under pressure. And he turn up real chill-like, you know what I’m saying? So I think he would be able to keep me together while everything’s falling apart.”

And that’s not all! Lizzo also answered a question that’s surely been on many a fan’s mind since his boy-band days: what Styles smells like. “Harry smells very good; he smell like soap!” she said emphatically. “Whatever soap he uses, it smells like that. Like, it’s not a cologne or a deodorant thing, it’s very, like, whatever soap he showers in. … Every time I see him, I’ll be like, [inhales] “‘You smell like soap!’ ‘Cause he really do, he smell fresh and clean.”

Later in the video, Lizzo also spoke about being mentored by Adele (“her actions are really the best advice of all”), the legacy she hopes to leave behind, her picks to remake “Lady Marmalade” for the 2020s (hint: she’s in it!) and more.

Watch Lizzo answer a rapid-fire series of, in her words, “very important, world-changing” questions below.