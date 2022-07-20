×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Lizzo Dishes on Whether She’d Choose Harry Styles or Cardi B to Take Care of Her After Partying

The pop star also revealed what the former boy bander smells like.

Lizzo
Lizzo, "Ask Me Anything" with ELLE Courtesy Photo

Lizzo is spilling all the tea! The pop star got hilariously real about her bond with Harry Styles on Wednesday (July 20) in an ask-me-anything with Elle UK.

One of the very first questions during the AMA was, “Who would you trust more to look after you on a night out — Cardi B or Harry Styles?” and the “About Damn Time” singer didn’t hesitate to choose between her “Rumors” collaborator and the former One Direction-er.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Cardi B

Harry Styles

Lizzo

See latest videos, charts and news

“So the funny part is, is when y’all were asking me, I thought about Harry,” she confessed. “I’m gonna say Mr. Harry Styles, only because that’s actually happened. And Harry stays really calm under pressure. And he turn up real chill-like, you know what I’m saying? So I think he would be able to keep me together while everything’s falling apart.”

Related

Cardi B, Lizzo

Lizzo Explains Why Recruiting Cardi B for 'Rumors' Was 'Very Selfish': Watch

And that’s not all! Lizzo also answered a question that’s surely been on many a fan’s mind since his boy-band days: what Styles smells like. “Harry smells very good; he smell like soap!” she said emphatically. “Whatever soap he uses, it smells like that. Like, it’s not a cologne or a deodorant thing, it’s very, like, whatever soap he showers in. … Every time I see him, I’ll be like, [inhales] “‘You smell like soap!’ ‘Cause he really do, he smell fresh and clean.”

Later in the video, Lizzo also spoke about being mentored by Adele (“her actions are really the best advice of all”), the legacy she hopes to leave behind, her picks to remake “Lady Marmalade” for the 2020s (hint: she’s in it!) and more.

Watch Lizzo answer a rapid-fire series of, in her words, “very important, world-changing” questions below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad