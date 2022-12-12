Lizzo Is ‘100% That Grinch’ in Festive Bondage Outfit

‘Tis the season to get sexy. Lizzo took to Instagram over the weekend (Dec. 10) to share her spicy take on a popular holiday character.

“100% THAT GRINCH,” she captioned a video in which she’s dressed as The Grinch, rocking a green wig and matching smokey eye, along with a bondage-style jumpsuit, with fur and chains all down the bodice. In the clip, she twerks along to the chorus of Shelby Swain’s “Mrs. Grinch,” in which she raps, “I’m a bad b—-, Mrs. Grinch / I’m a real one, I don’t f— with them / All wrapped up in designer, from n—-s I don’t got time for / Mrs. Grinch, Mrs. Grinch.” Swain also created Lizzo’s hair look for the Grinch transformation.

Lizzo is set to step in for previously announced performers Yeah Yeah Yeahs on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live as the final musical guest of 2022, as the band had to cancel because guitarist Nick Zinner is still recovering after contracting pneumonia last month. When the “About Damn Time” singer joins host Austin Butler on the Dec. 17 episode, it will mark the third time the pop-rap star has performed on the show.

“SURPRISE,” Lizzo wrote on her Instagram on Dec. 11 announcing the news. In April, the three-time Grammy winner pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live, hosting and performing the self-love anthem “Special” and “About Damn Time.”